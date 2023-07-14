Overturned vehicle causing major backup early Friday morning

FOX Carolina's Chris Scott has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is responding to a crash on I-85 that is causing a major slowdown in Greenville County.

According to the SCDOT, the crash was reported before 5:45 a.m. on I-84 north near the Pelham Road exit or exit 54.

As of right now, the only lane open is the center lane.

Crews are working to clear the scene and open the left and right lanes back up.

Stay tuned for further details.

Click here for live updates from Traffic Reporter Chris Scott.

