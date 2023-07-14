Overturned vehicle causing major backup early Friday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is responding to a crash on I-85 that is causing a major slowdown in Greenville County.

According to the SCDOT, the crash was reported before 5:45 a.m. on I-84 north near the Pelham Road exit or exit 54.

As of right now, the only lane open is the center lane.

Crews are working to clear the scene and open the left and right lanes back up.

Stay tuned for further details.

Click here for live updates from Traffic Reporter Chris Scott.

MORE NEWS: New Greenville Co. Administration building to open to public

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.