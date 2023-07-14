Pickens officers receive surprise call from former president Trump after rally

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department shared that they recently received a surprise phone call after hosting a campaign rally for former president Donald Trump earlier this month.

The department said Trump called Wednesday thanking them for their hospitality and making sure they were okay following the storm that came shortly after his rally ended.

Trump held his campaign rally in Pickens on July 1 as part of the city’s Independence Day celebration. Organizers estimated that over 20,000 people came to hear the former president speak.

