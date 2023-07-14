Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in leg in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Police said they were called to Mission Hospital at 10 p.m. There they found the teen with one single gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen told officers that he was shot on Livingston Street, according to police.

At this time Detectives are searching for evidence, including the identity of the passers-by who dropped the victim off at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Asheville Police investigating after woman set on fire

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.