Recent changes to impact over 600 Prisma Health employees

A new partnership between Prisma Health and Compass One Health Care for Environmental Services will impact 689 employees. No positions will be eliminated
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they are partnering with Compass One Healthcare for Environmental Services (EVS) at their hospitals in a change that will impact over 600 employees.

Officials said as part of the partnership, hourly EVS employees from all Prisma Health hospitals will move into positions with Crothall as long as they meet the pre-employment screening requirements. They added that no positions will be eliminated as part of the transition.

“Providing exceptional EVS services to our patients and families plays an essential role in the healing process,” said Clarence Sevillian, Chief Operation Officer, Prisma Health. “Our mission is to create a better state of health throughout South Carolina. A partnership with Compass One brings new, innovative ways to enhance this important service, including standardizing tracking and reporting, to elevate the overall quality of care we provide.”

Currently, the transition will impact 689 Prisma Health EVS employees from hospitals around South Carolina. This includes 41 in Oconee County, 33 in Pickens County, 23 in Laurens County, 261 in Greenville County, 266 in Richland County and 61 in Sumter County.

“We are committed to supporting the EVS team members through this transition and recognize the important role they play in providing this service throughout the Prisma Health system,” said Bobby Kutteh, Compass One Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to make the onboarding process as seamless as possible, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with Prisma Health to continue to elevate the care they provide to the entire community.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Latest News

Towing company in Belton at total loss after fire
Upstate fire chief released from hospital
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
FIRE CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
Fire destroys towing business in Anderson Co.