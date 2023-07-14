Sidewall Pizza Company to permanently close one location

Lola Reyes talks about specialty pies from Sidewall Pizza Company.
Lola Reyes talks about specialty pies from Sidewall Pizza Company.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIVE FORKS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sidewall Pizza Company announced plans to permanently close one of their five locations.

The company said the Five Forks location is closing in a Facebook post but did not say the reason for its closing.

The last day of service will be Saturday, July 15.

“Thank you so much for all of your support in Five Forks, and we look forward to welcoming you at our other locations,” the company said.

The company has four other locations in Travelers Rest, Simpsonville, on Pelham Road and Cleveland Street.

MORE NEWS: Captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, Oconee Co. sheriff says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder charges dropped, new suspect identified in 2021 Greenwood homicides of Ariel Beeks and...
Charges dropped, new suspect identified in murders of Upstate women
(Photo by John Carroll/file)
Investigation underway after death inside Pelzer post office
Older brother saves two-year-old brother’s life
Six-year-old saves younger brother’s life
Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

FDA approves over-the-counter birth control
Where can you buy over-the-counter birth control pill?
Captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, Oconee Co.
Captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, Oconee Co.
Ridealong in the Frankmobile
Shamaurie Nathaniel Olijahwan Robinson
Deputies make arrest in connection to man found dead in Greenville alley way