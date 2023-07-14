Sidewall Pizza Company to permanently close one location

FIVE FORKS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sidewall Pizza Company announced plans to permanently close one of their five locations.

The company said the Five Forks location is closing in a Facebook post but did not say the reason for its closing.

The last day of service will be Saturday, July 15.

“Thank you so much for all of your support in Five Forks, and we look forward to welcoming you at our other locations,” the company said.

The company has four other locations in Travelers Rest, Simpsonville, on Pelham Road and Cleveland Street.

