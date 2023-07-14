Upstate shelters offering free adoptions through July 23

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dozens of animal shelters across South Carolina are offering free or reduced-cost adoptions thanks to the state’s largest pet adoption event.

Pick Me! SC started Friday, July 14 and runs through Sunday, July 23.

Below is a list of participating shelters:

ABBEVILLE COUNTY

Abbeville County animal shelter - waived adoption fees. Every dog adopted will be sent home with a collar, leash, dog bowl and toy.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Anderson County PAWS - waived adoption fees. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, de-wormer, flea treatment, microchip, and heartworm test for dogs over 6 months old. A rabies vaccination is given to animals over 12 weeks of age.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

Greenville County Animal Care - waived adoption fees. Adoptions include a free PetHub ID tag, spay/neutering, microchip, vaccines, de-wormer, flea treatment, heartworm test for dogs, heartworm treatment for dogs who are positive and FIV/Leukemia tests for cats.

Greenville Humane Society - Free adoptions for long-term, adult dogs. All animals are required to have a collar and leash to leave and must purchase at least one dose of flea, tick and heartworm prevention for puppies and dogs.

Petco - 3270 North Pleasantburg Drive

Petco - 1140 Woodruff Road

Petco - 353 Harrison Bridge Road

Lucky Pup Rescue SC - waived adoption fees for adult dogs. Lucky Pup Rescue is a foster-based nonprofit.

GREENWOOD COUNTY

Humane Society of Greenwood - waived adoption fees. All animals will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.

LAURENS COUNTY

Free adoptions at the Laurens County Sheriff’s animal shelter. Adoptions include microchipping, vaccinations, spaying or neutering and preventative medications for heartworms, fleas, and ticks.

OCONEE COUNTY

Oconee Humane Society and Oconee County animal shelter - waived adoption fees. Adoption includes spay or neutering, heartworm test, age-appropriate vaccinations, deworming and microchipping.

Petco - 13390 Clemson Boulevard

PICKENS COUNTY

Pickens County Animal Shelter - waived adoption fees. Shelter offers walk-in adoptions Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Adoptions on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are by appointment only.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Petco - 1931 East Main Street

