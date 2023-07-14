‘We just continued to write’: Longtime pen pals meet for the first time in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of longtime pen pals separated by nearly 4,000 miles finally met each other for the first time on Friday!

Patsy Gregory and Carol Krause met in Conway, around 70 years after they first wrote to each other. Gregory, who’s from the city of Preston in the United Kingdom, flew in with her daughter to Myrtle Beach before arriving in Conway to meet Krause.

“It was totally overwhelming when they told me we were finally going to meet,” said Gregory. “After missing so many instances when we said ‘Well if we can we will.’ We never quite managed to be on the same continent at the same time. So it’s absolutely lovely.”

The two told WMBF News they became pen pals through the Girl Scouts in 1955 and have kept up with each other ever since, even as they way they communicated changed. From writing letters to sending emails, texts and Facebook messages - they’ve stayed in touch.

They’ve also exchanged photos of family and gifts throughout the years along with cards for their birthdays, anniversaries and even for Christmas.

“We just continued to write,” said Krause. "

Caption

The two are also one month apart, with Gregory having celebrated her 80th birthday on June 6 and Krause turning 80 on July 6.

As for how many letters they’ve sent to each other? They simply just said, “a lot.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
FIRE CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
Fire destroys towing business in Anderson Co.
Crews respond to business fire in Anderson Co.
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle, coroner says