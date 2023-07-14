Where can you buy over-the-counter birth control pill?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the largest pharmacies in the U.S. confirmed plans to stock an over-the-counter birth control pill approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Opill is a once-a-day hormone-based pill, the first of its kind to be offered without a prescription.

While manufacturer Perrigo won’t start shipping the pills until early 2024, major retailers confirmed they already have plans to stock Opill when it’s available.

A spokesperson for CVS Health said Opill will be stocked at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide.

“Hormonal contraceptives continue to be available with a prescription at our pharmacy counters and our pharmacists can evaluate patients and prescribe hormonal contraceptives in over 1,800 locations in 10 states,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, our clinicians can evaluate and prescribe hormonal contraceptives in over 1,000 MinuteClinic locations in 36 states and D.C. and through virtual care visits in 48 states and D.C.”

A representative for Walgreens said the company also plans to stock the pill.

“Following the FDA’s approval and once commercially available, Walgreens will offer the over-the-counter birth control Opill as local communities’ most convenient health and wellness destination,” the statement said.

A Rite Aid spokesperson said they are “considering the steps” for making Opill available in stores.

“Rite Aid remains committed to providing convenient access to customers for all of their health and wellness needs,” the company commented.

FOX Carolina also reached out to Walmart about whether or not plans are being developed to stock Opill. We are awaiting a response.

