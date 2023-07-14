Work continues on Conestee Dam after securing funding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Work to prevent the 130-year-old Conestee Dam from breaking and causing a disaster continues after the announcement of more than $40 million from the state, local governments, and private businesses.

“This new dam is going to stop the potential for the second worst environmental disaster in South Carolina, according to DHEC,” said Rep. John McCravy.

Before the funding was secured, the work was already underway to lay the groundwork for the three-year process.

“We’re moving as quickly as we can,” said Project Trustee Kelly Lowry.

The end goal of the project is to build a new dam immediately downstream of the aging Conestee Dam.

“Right now, we’ve already got a team of 20 or 30 people who are working on the project behind the scenes doing all the necessary legwork,” said Lowry.

Eventually, hundreds will be working on the project, which is in the planning phase ahead of the design and construction phases.

The goal is to have the new dam in place before the fall of 2026.

“The design criteria on this project are pretty clear. The dam that will result is going to be state of the art, it will be as solid as it possibly could be and it will have as long a lifespan as we’re currently able to engineer,” explained Lowry.

RELATED STORIES: https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/06/12/its-great-victory-sc-budget-set-include-money-fix-conestee-dam/

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/05/24/officials-push-fix-conestee-dam-avoid-catastrophic-break/

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/04/11/work-continues-get-funding-solution-conestee-dam-concerns/

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/03/14/officials-give-update-lake-conestee-dam/

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/02/06/work-underway-find-solution-upstate-dam-older-than-its-intended-lifespan/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.