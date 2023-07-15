“Couldn’t believe it”: Bear spotted in Duncan

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man says he was shocked to see a bear swimming in a Duncan pond Saturday morning.

James Cape says he was with some co-workers when they spotted the bear just yards away from where they were standing.

“My initial reaction was just being shocked because I couldn’t believe that the first time I see a bear with my own eyes, it would be in Duncan” says Cape.

The bear was spotted off of East Main St. at around 8:00 a.m.

Cape says they first saw the bear near a tree.

When the bear spotted them back, it hung around for about three minutes before running around the pond and swimming across to the woods.

Cape says, “We all jumped up out of our seats and got our cameras out, it honestly wasn’t even a double take, you just didn’t want to take your eyes off of it...”

Cape says he did not feel scared for his safety, but was concerned by the bear being so close to busy roads.

