Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is returning to the White House.

The 60th mayor of Atlanta will serve as the President’s Export Council, she shared on social media.

She previously served as a senior advisor to the president until she stepped down earlier this year.

She said this council “serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade.” She went on to say that they “advise the President of government policies and programs that affect U.S. trade performance.”

Bottoms’ role was among a number of appointments by the Biden administration on Friday.

“Keisha Lance Bottoms is a visionary leader, having served as Mayor of Atlanta and Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, leading the transformation of the Office of Public Engagement,” The White House said in a statement. “Through crafting effective engagement strategies and advising the President on matters concerning various stakeholders, Bottoms helped ensure that the diverse voices of the American public were heard and concerns translated into meaningful action by the Administration.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Officials find missing woman safe in Oconee County
Charles Jeffrey Underwood
Captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, Oconee Co. sheriff says
Shamaurie Nathaniel Olijahwan Robinson
Deputies make arrest after man found dead in Greenville alleyway
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Nikki Haley announces Greenville campaign event
Nikki Haley announces Greenville campaign event
Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson visits the Upstate
Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson spoke with a group in Easley on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
‘It’s slowing down the economy:’ Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson talks about biggest concerns
Praising collaboration and cooperation with the state's General Assembly, Gov. Henry McMaster...
‘SC is red hot’: Gov. McMaster releases statement on President Biden’s visit
President Biden speaks in South Carolina
President Biden speaks in South Carolina