Former Gamecocks to team up in this year’s WNBA all-star game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The WNBA all-star game is happening Saturday night, and multiple former University of South Carolina players will be a part of the action.

Former Gamecocks A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray were all selected as all-stars this season.

Wilson was voted as a team captain by the fans and chose Boston and Gray to be on her team.

🌟 THE STAGE IS SET 🌟



Team Wilson & Team Stewart will take the court in the 2023 @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game on July 15th at 8:30pm/ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/35La7IvjbM — WNBA (@WNBA) July 8, 2023

Wilson and Gray played together at South Carolina and helped lead the program to an NCAA tournament in 2017. Boston, the youngest of the trio is midway through her first year in the WNBA after spending four seasons in Columbia.

The game will take place on July 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.