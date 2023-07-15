Former Gamecocks to team up in this year’s WNBA all-star game

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The WNBA all-star game is happening Saturday night, and multiple former University of South Carolina players will be a part of the action.

Former Gamecocks A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray were all selected as all-stars this season.

Wilson was voted as a team captain by the fans and chose Boston and Gray to be on her team.

Wilson and Gray played together at South Carolina and helped lead the program to an NCAA tournament in 2017. Boston, the youngest of the trio is midway through her first year in the WNBA after spending four seasons in Columbia.

The game will take place on July 15 at 8:30 p.m.

