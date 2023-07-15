JACKPOT CLIMBS: Powerball reaches $875 million, third highest in history of game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot is up to $875 million after no one won the previous drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: 23, 35, 5, 66, 67 and the Powerball number was 20.

Officials say the drawing for Saturday is the third highest in the history of the game.

Tune in to FOX Carolina for the drawing on Saturday, July 15, at 11 p.m. to see if you are a winner.

