Police ID suspect in Henry County mass shooting that left 4 dead

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least four people are dead following a shooting incident Saturday morning in Hampton. At a press conference, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said the suspect is identified as Andrew Longmore, 41, from Hampton.

“This is not normal for us, as a community we will grieve together,” the police chief said.

According to authorities, three of the victims were men and one woman. They declined to release the names of the victims and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s whereabouts or arrest.

Henry County officials said there was an “active shooter” in the Dogwood Lakes area around 10:45 a.m. and that they are assisting the Hampton Police Department.

Officials said to avoid the area.

