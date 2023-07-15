Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A little more than a week after being convicted of murdering his wife’s lover, Greg Leon, a prominent Midlands restaurant operator, died Friday night at a local hospital.

Leon was found hanging in his cell around 12:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

Authorities say he was transported to Prisma Health where he died just before midnight.

Leon was incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on July 6, 2023 for the murder of 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016, after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter describing what it was like in the hospital room as friends and family said goodbye to Leon.

“Almost ... every single one of Greg’s employees came to the hospital to express their grief and support the family. Grown men who have worked for Greg for 25 years were on the floor, crying like babies,” Bland wrote on Twitter. “I have never seen such outpouring of love for one person.”

Life keeps delivering blows. My good friend and friend to so many Greg Leon passed away at 11:56 last night. I am really hurting. He left a legacy for sure. 2023 has not been a great year for me so far. Maybe even years are better. Greg lived a full life. He was super religious.… pic.twitter.com/Pvwh9xUP4x — Eric Bland (@TheEricBland) July 15, 2023

A statement from the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Leon had a cellmate, but at the time of the suspected suicide, he was alone in his cell.

It’s unclear if Leon was under suicide watch on Friday.

Prior to his sentencing on July 6, several people addressed the court in support of Leon, including his sister, two of his sons and Bland.

“He’s the best dad you could ever ask for,” said Alex Leon, one of Leon’s seven children.

Bland called Leon the hardest working businessman he has ever met in his entire career.

