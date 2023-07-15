One dead, five teens injured after overnight crash

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One teen is pronounced deceased and five others are injured after an overnight crash near Lost Creek Drive and Boat Ramp Road.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said around midnight on July 14, deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) with the pursuit of a driver in a Jeep Cherokee.

SCHP was able to stop the vehicle before the driver fled from the traffic stop.

The driver was reaching 100 miles per hour before crashing into the pond of the Chestnut Hill Plantation subdivision (near Lost Creek Drive and Boat Ramp Road) around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

The Jeep sank into the water.

Officials said RCSD deputies went into the pond and began rescuing multiple teenagers from the vehicle.

Five people between the ages of 14-18 were taken to a local hospital for injuries but one person inside the vehicle did not resurface.

An RCSD dive team, Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the Irmo Fire District, and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to find the missing teen.

The search for the missing teen resumed in the morning after divers spent three hours after the crash searching for the teen in the muddy pond.

Around 10 a.m. divers discovered the body of a teenage male.

RCSD and the Columbia Police Department are working together to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Latest News

Upstate fire chief released from hospital
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
FIRE CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
Fire destroys towing business in Anderson Co.
Crews respond to business fire in Anderson Co.