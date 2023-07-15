Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room

Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed. (Source: KWTX)
By Megan Boyd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at a hotel.

KWTX reports that the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday at Hotel Indigo in downtown Waco.

According to police, the situation started when a hotel guest heard women screaming for help from a nearby room.

The unidentified guest located where the screams were coming from and found a man and three women involved in a fight.

Police said the guest ended up shooting and killing the man after he started attacking him.

Emergency crews transported the man to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.

One of the women involved suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Authorities said their investigation continues with the shooter not currently facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Officials find missing woman safe in Oconee County
Charles Jeffrey Underwood
Captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, Oconee Co. sheriff says
Shamaurie Nathaniel Olijahwan Robinson
Deputies make arrest after man found dead in Greenville alleyway
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

ANF - Breaking News
At least 4 dead in Henry County shooting, gunman at large, police say
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing
Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the...
Lionel Messi makes it official and signs with Inter Miami, Major League Soccer
Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says