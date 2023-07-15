South Carolina Peach Festival returns to Gaffney, with fewer peaches

GAFFNEY S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Peach Festival is back! The festival kicked off Friday in Gaffney at two different locations, Jolly Park and Lake Whelchel. Friday was just night one—featuring county artist Lainey Wilson and many other artists. As for the peaches, a hard freeze earlier this year impacted the state’s crop---and it impacted the peach festival too.

This year Abbott Farms is the only peach vendor. They’ve been growing peaches since 1955 and selling them at the festival every year.

“You come to the peach festival and you expect to see peaches, so we love people from other states coming up to our tent and you know tasting our peaches,” said Brooke Hilliard, with Abbott Farms.

Hilliard says the hard winter freeze killed 80% of their crop. She wasn’t even sure they’d have enough to sell at the festival. The 3 to 4 other peach farms that typically join them...didn’t.

“We’re missing all of our other friends and growers from the area. We were just lucky enough to have peaches during this time and be able to bring some peaches out and serve the community we’re happy to be here,” she said.

This year they’re holding down the fort for all the peach farmers. Introducing people to the “real” peach state.

“South Carolina grows more peaches than the peach state of Georgia so we’re always excited to tell people that,” Hilliard laughed. “Just a lot sweeter and juicier and yummier than what you can get at the grocery store.”

And every year sales at the festival are peachy.

“We always sell out, every year,” she said.

