Sweltering heat leads to PM storms this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered storms linger into Saturday evening with the small risk for isolated strong to severe storms.

First Alert Headlines

Storms continue into Saturday evening

Heat Index near 100 each day

Dry and hot next week

The heat and humidity building through the day Saturday has led to scattered showers and storms popping across the area. Expect storms to continue on and off through the evening, general heading from west to east. There is a low end risk any storms we see could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Also watch for heavy downpours combined with slow moving cell which could lead to minor flooding in some of the typical spots.

Damaging wind and large hail possible (Fox Carolina)

Could lead to minor flooding (Fox Carolina)

Sunday trends drier with just a small chance for isolated pop-up storms making for the better day to be outside. However, it’s hot and humid all weekend long. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s in the Upstate to the mid 80s in the mountains with heat indices in the Upstate hovering around 100 each afternoon.

