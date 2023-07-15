Upstate Fire Chief released from hospital following injury during fire

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department announced that Fire Chief Corey McDowell was released from the hospital Friday after being injured during a fire along I-85 earlier this week.

McDowell was hospitalized Wednesday following a camper fire along I-85. The department said McDowell was moved to the ICU and underwent testing before his release.

The department shared a post on social media Friday night thanking the community for the support shown since the fire.

