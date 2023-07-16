1 dead following motorcycle crash in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The crash happened on Belton Street at around 9:46 p.m.

According the coroner, the motorcyclist was traveling west on Belton Drive and attempted to pass a vehicle that was also traveling west. The vehicle stopped to make a left turn and the motorcycle sideswiped the vehicle, causing the motorcycle to crash and the driver to be ejected from the bike, the coroner said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, but passed away at 10:45 p.m.

The coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Thomas Clayton Barnaby.

Officials said the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

