65-year-old man dies after vehicle hits bicyclist, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a bicycle crash that happened on Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 25 and Blyth Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Officials were called to the scene and determined that a vehicle had hit a bicyclist and the person passed away at the scene, according to the coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old John Michael Sontag.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.