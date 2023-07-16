65-year-old man dies after vehicle hits bicyclist, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a bicycle crash that happened on Sunday morning.
According to the coroner, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 25 and Blyth Road at around 7:30 a.m.
Officials were called to the scene and determined that a vehicle had hit a bicyclist and the person passed away at the scene, according to the coroner.
The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old John Michael Sontag.
