65-year-old man dies after vehicle hits bicyclist, coroner says

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a bicycle crash that happened on Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 25 and Blyth Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Officials were called to the scene and determined that a vehicle had hit a bicyclist and the person passed away at the scene, according to the coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old John Michael Sontag.

