Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell(Hoover Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 25-year-old Alabama woman disappeared after calling 911 and reporting she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate. WBRC confirmed she has been found alive.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, was taken to UAB Hospital after she was found, WBRC confirmed through Angela Harris. She was reported missing Thursday out of Hoover.

Police say the Hoover 911 Center received a call from Russell around 9:30 p.m. Thursday as she returned home from work. She reported seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11.

After calling 911, Russell stopped to check on the child and called her sister-in-law around 9:36 p.m. to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

“In the process at some point she got out of the car and my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond. And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise...background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate,” said Carlee Russell’s mother, Talitha Russell.

Authorities found Carlee’s wig, hat and cell phone close to her car. They were unable to find her or a child in the area. Police said they did not receive any calls of someone missing a small child.

Talitha Russell said they do have some indication there may have been a gray vehicle that a trucker saw that pulled in front of her daughter’s car at some point as they were passing along the interstate.

According to CrimeStoppers, the reward for information on the case reached $55,000, as of Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Crews respond to house fire in Greer

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County