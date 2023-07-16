Child shot in east Charlotte apartment

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old was injured in an overnight shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers were called out to the 6600 block of Idlewild Road around 3:49 a.m. Sunday for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found an apartment had been shot into and a 9-year-old was struck in the foot.

[Read also: Person hurt after shooting on South Boulevard in Charlotte]

The child was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
FIRE CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating

Latest News

Towing company in Belton at total loss after fire
Upstate fire chief released from hospital
Spartanburg County car break-ins
19-year-old Mallory Beach
Mallory Beach boat case and others reach settlement
Mallory Beach boat case and others reach settlement