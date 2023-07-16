Child shot in east Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old was injured in an overnight shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers were called out to the 6600 block of Idlewild Road around 3:49 a.m. Sunday for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found an apartment had been shot into and a 9-year-old was struck in the foot.

The child was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

