Crews responding to business fire in Belton

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:09 a.m. in reference to a fire at Ronnie Tinsley’s Towing and Automotive.

Officials said at this time, no injuries have been reported.

Anderson County Fire and several other departments are currently on scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

