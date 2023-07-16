Crews responding to business fire in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:09 a.m. in reference to a fire at Ronnie Tinsley’s Towing and Automotive.

Officials said at this time, no injuries have been reported.

Anderson County Fire and several other departments are currently on scene.

