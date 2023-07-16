Mallory Beach boat case and others reach settlement

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There has been a settlement in the boat crash cases where Mallory Beach was killed back in 2019.

All cases settled today for 18 million dollars.

According to one of the attorneys in the case, the Beach family will receive 15 million dollars.

Connor Cook, and his cousin Anthony Cook resolved the case for one million dollars each.

This means the trial slated for next month in Hampton County has been resolved.

There is still a civil trial pending that has not yet been scheduled.

Karl Folkens of the Folkens law firm in Florence mediated the cases.

