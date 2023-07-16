Two bodies found inside Knoxville College building

A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating after officers found two dead bodies inside a building on the Knoxville College campus on Sunday.

After an unrelated fire was extinguished by Knoxville Fire Department crews, KPD officers responded to a report that there were two bodies in a building separate from where the fire had occurred.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman, whose identities were not immediately released, dead inside.

They were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. KPD officials said foul play is not suspected at this time.

