11-year-old dies following vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a child is dead after vehicle crash on Sunday night.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on Cedar Lane Road at around 10:44 p.m.

The coroner said a Honda was traveling on Cedar Lane Road, made a left turn in front of a Chevrolet Tahoe and crashed. The 11-year-old was in the backseat of the Honda and taken to the hospital for his injuries, but later passed away.

The coroner has not released the identity of the child at this time.

