Back to school dates for Upstate districts

If you have rising kindergarteners, the Children's Museum of the Upstate has some upcoming events that will make the transition into school easier.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer isn’t over yet but students in some Upstate districts are headed back to school as early as next week.

Below are the back-to-school dates for local districts:

JULY 26

ALL GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICTS

AUGUST 1

ABBEVILLE COUNTY

LAURENS 55 AND 56

PICKENS COUNTY

UNION COUNTY

AUGUST 3

ALL ANDERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

OCONEE COUNTY

AUGUST 8

GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS

AUGUST 9

CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

AUGUST 14

ALL SPARTANBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS

