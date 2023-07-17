Back to school dates for Upstate districts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer isn’t over yet but students in some Upstate districts are headed back to school as early as next week.

Below are the back-to-school dates for local districts:

JULY 26

ALL GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICTS

AUGUST 1

ABBEVILLE COUNTY

LAURENS 55 AND 56

PICKENS COUNTY

UNION COUNTY

AUGUST 3

ALL ANDERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

OCONEE COUNTY

AUGUST 8

GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS

AUGUST 9

CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

AUGUST 14

ALL SPARTANBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS

