Back to school dates for Upstate districts
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer isn’t over yet but students in some Upstate districts are headed back to school as early as next week.
Below are the back-to-school dates for local districts:
JULY 26
ALL GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICTS
AUGUST 1
ABBEVILLE COUNTY
LAURENS 55 AND 56
PICKENS COUNTY
UNION COUNTY
AUGUST 3
ALL ANDERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
OCONEE COUNTY
AUGUST 8
GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS
AUGUST 9
CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS
AUGUST 14
ALL SPARTANBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS
