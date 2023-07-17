Businesses evacuated due to large gas leak in western NC

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in the town of Columbus on Monday.

The leak occurred on Ward Street. The Columbus Fire Department said West Mills Street is completely shut down and businesses have been evacuated.

Crews are flying in water to suppress the vapors in the city. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Polk County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.