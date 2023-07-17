Convicted killer Jeroid Price returns to custody in South Carolina

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), convicted killer Jeroid Price returned to custody in South Carolina from New York City.

SCDC said their officers along with agents from South Carolina Law Enforce Division (SLED) traveled to New York to return Price from Rikers Island’s West Facility to South Carolina custody, where he is currently at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

Authorities stated Price is “housed in a single cell in SCDC’s most secure unit,” where he will stay until the best maximum-security prison for the remainder of his sentence is determined.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr. in 2002.

SLED confirmed Price was apprehended in New York on July 12 by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) after he went on the run when the state’s Supreme Court ordered him back to prison on April 26. He was released 16 years early after serving only 19 years of a 35-year prison sentence.

State and law agencies offered rewards totaling $60,000 for information leading to Price’s arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle, coroner says

Latest News

New Greenville Co. administration building opens
Midday Eats: Birrieria 101
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer
Hazmat Team called to crash