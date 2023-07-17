Convicted killer Jeroid Price returns to custody in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), convicted killer Jeroid Price returned to custody in South Carolina from New York City.

SCDC said their officers along with agents from South Carolina Law Enforce Division (SLED) traveled to New York to return Price from Rikers Island’s West Facility to South Carolina custody, where he is currently at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

Authorities stated Price is “housed in a single cell in SCDC’s most secure unit,” where he will stay until the best maximum-security prison for the remainder of his sentence is determined.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr. in 2002.

SLED confirmed Price was apprehended in New York on July 12 by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) after he went on the run when the state’s Supreme Court ordered him back to prison on April 26. He was released 16 years early after serving only 19 years of a 35-year prison sentence.

State and law agencies offered rewards totaling $60,000 for information leading to Price’s arrest.

