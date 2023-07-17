Deaths of 4 women in string of murders are linked, Oregon authorities say

Deputies have now linked four victims in a string of murders in the Portland metro area.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The deaths of four women in a string of murders in the Portland metro area are linked, authorities said Monday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, four murders that occurred over three months have been linked.

Kristin Smith, 22, was found on February 19, 2023. Smith’s remains were found in a wooded area, near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood, according to police. A missing person’s report for Smith was filed with the Gresham Police Department on December 22, 2022.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found on April 24, 2023. Perry’s body was found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road.

Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, was found on April 30, 2023. Webster’s body was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.

Ashley Real, 22, was found on May 7, 2023. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a man fishing at a nearby pond had found human remains in a heavily wooded area. A missing person’s report for Real was filed with the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, 2023.

Officials say a person of interest has been linked to the four victims, but no charges have been filed. The person of interest has not been publicly named.

According to investigators, nine different law enforcement agencies have been working in connection with one another to investigate the murders.

