Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Polk County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday.

Deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired on Fox Mountain Road around 11:30 a.m. One person was found dead at the scene.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any threat to the community, but there will be a large law enforcement presence in the area throughout the day.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 828-894-3001.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

