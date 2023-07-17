Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened in Duncan.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after multiple car break-ins that happened in a neighborhood in Duncan.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the break-ins happened early Thursday, July 14, in the Cartwright Farms area on Wagon Trail Road and surrounding areas.

In the Ring below, a Kia Soul is seen traveling down Wagon Trail Road and a group of people get out, breaking into several cars.

The break-ins occurred in Duncan

Witnesses say they took several wallets, purses and even a few cars.

