Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after multiple car break-ins that happened in a neighborhood in Duncan.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the break-ins happened early Thursday, July 14, in the Cartwright Farms area on Wagon Trail Road and surrounding areas.
In the Ring below, a Kia Soul is seen traveling down Wagon Trail Road and a group of people get out, breaking into several cars.
Witnesses say they took several wallets, purses and even a few cars.
