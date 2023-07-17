Deputies searching for missing woman last seen a week ago

Piedmont, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen a week ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Kynndra Lyn Miles was last see on Monday, July 10, at around 9 p.m. at a house on Ocean Isle Court. ]

Deputies said Miles is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call deputies at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

