Grant Me Hope: Delilah

Delilah is looking for her forever family.

She is 15 years old and loves photography. Her favorite movie is Miracle From Heaven.

She’s a fan of R&B music and pandas. She is in the eighth grade and is doing well in school.

She wants to go to college and pursue a career working with children or become a nurse practitioner.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.