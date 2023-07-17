Grant Me Hope: Delilah

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delilah is looking for her forever family.

She is 15 years old and loves photography. Her favorite movie is Miracle From Heaven.

She’s a fan of R&B music and pandas. She is in the eighth grade and is doing well in school.

She wants to go to college and pursue a career working with children or become a nurse practitioner.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle, coroner says

Latest News

Shannon
Grant Me Hope: Shannon
Serenity
Grant Me Hope: Serenity
Lourdes
Grant Me Hope: Lourdes
James
Grant Me Hope: James
Eunique
Grant Me Hope: Eunique