Grant Me Hope: Delilah
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Delilah is looking for her forever family.
She is 15 years old and loves photography. Her favorite movie is Miracle From Heaven.
She’s a fan of R&B music and pandas. She is in the eighth grade and is doing well in school.
She wants to go to college and pursue a career working with children or become a nurse practitioner.
For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.
