Grant Me Hope: Eunique

Eunique is looking for her forever family.

She is 16 and has been in foster care for six years.

She loves dogs and athletics. She enjoys tennis, basketball and taking walks. She’d rather be outside than indoors.

Eunique has a 3.0 GPA and wants to to college for veterinary medicine.

She would love to find a home with a mom and another child.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

