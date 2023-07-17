Grant Me Hope: James

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
James is looking for his forever family.

He is 13 years old and loves football. He hopes to play college football and eventually go pro.

He is good at math and his favorite movie is Black Panther. He dreams of owning his own house and one day becoming a millionaire.

“Adoption means like to be in like, a normal home,” James said. “Perfect home to me is basically they’re nice. And chill.”

