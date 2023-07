Lourdes is looking for her forever family.

She is 16 years old and wants to be a firefighter one day. She likes being outdoors, camping and hiking.

Lourdes is a fan of Frozen and Chucky. She likes to care for animals and wants to have a cat.

She likes art, makeup, cooking and baking.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.