Grant Me Hope: Serenity

Serenity is looking for her forever family.

She is 15 years old and wants to go to cosmetology school. She loves doing her hair, getting dressed up and fashion.

Serenity is very outspoken, communicative and resilient. She enjoys being around her friends.

She is looking for a family who will show her love and support.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.