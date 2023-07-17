Grant Me Hope: Shannon

Shannon is looking for her forever family.

She is 15 years old and wants to be a nurse when she grows up to help the sick and poor.

Her favorite class is algebra. She loves cooking and rap music. Her favorite movie is Hotel Adoption.

Shannon said if she could change one thing in the world, it would be the way people treat each other. She wants to see the world, especially Texas and Asia because of their cuisine.

She is looking for a loving and caring home.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.