Hottest stretch of the summer ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heat is here for the next week. We start the week with lower humidity, then building as the heat builds late week.

Things are quiet as we head into the new week. In fact, Monday morning starts off mild with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 in the Upstate and the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains with a mainly clear sky. But things heat up quickly under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures soar to the low to mid 90s in the Upstate with mid to upper 80s in the mountains. The one saving grace is the humidity stays relatively low so we don’t have much of a heat index to worry about.

The heat is continues for the rest of the work week with no relief until next weekend. Highs are in the low to mid 90s in the Upstate to the upper 80s to the low 90s in the mountains all week long. The humidity build gradually throughout the week. Tuesday still isn’t overly muggy but by Wednesday, the humidity climbs enough to give us more a heat index, near the upper 90s for feels like temps.

Thursday is the hottest and most humid day. As of right now, the forecast is for highs in the mid to even upper 90s in the Upstate and low 90s in the mountains. The humidity takes the heat index in the Upstate to around 105. Thursday is our best candidate as of right now for a heat advisory, but dew point forecast are notoriously tricky and can change quickly.

Regardless of whether we see heat advisories or not, this is still a prolonged period of very hot weather. Make sure you stay well hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat, try to stay in the AC between noon and 6 PM when temperatures are the hottest and if you are outside, wear light color, light-weight, loose fitting clothing. Be sure to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. And don’t forget about your pets, the elderly friends, family and neighbors and infants all of which are impacted more harshly by the heat.

As far as rain chances go, we are dry for Monday and Tuesday with a small chance for afternoon pop-up storms returning for Wednesday and on into the weekend.

