Inmate found dead at Greenwood Co. Detention Center

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said an inmate was found dead in their cell on Sunday.

According to the coroner, the inmate was found dead in their cell by a detention center staff worker.

Officials said no foul play is suspects and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The coroner identified the inmate as 30-year-old Jamie Lynne Tennyson.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle, coroner says

Latest News

'BALL4GOOD' celebrity basketball game
Geese crossing the road
Geese crossing the road in Mauldin
Banjo Extravaganza
Banjo Extravaganza
Car break-ins caught on Ring camera
Car break-ins caught on Ring camera
House hit by lightning