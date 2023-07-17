Inmate found dead at Greenwood Co. Detention Center

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said an inmate was found dead in their cell on Sunday.

According to the coroner, the inmate was found dead in their cell by a detention center staff worker.

Officials said no foul play is suspects and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The coroner identified the inmate as 30-year-old Jamie Lynne Tennyson.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

