It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN AP Music Writer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”, released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting this incredible milestone, Swift has 2023′s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album “One Thing at a Time” sold 501,000 units in its first week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a business fire in Belton on Sunday,...
CHIEF: Towing company total loss after early morning fire, SLED investigating
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle, coroner says

Latest News

New Greenville Co. administration building opens
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York....
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West