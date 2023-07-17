LIVE: Hazmat team called to crash on I-85 South

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash on I-85 South in Anderson County is causing a traffic backup on Monday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation reported the right lane is closed on I-85S near Exit 32 for Highway 8.

Anderson County Fire dispatchers confirmed a hazmat crew was called to the scene shortly after noon for a fluid leak as a result of the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.