LIVE: Hazmat team called to crash on I-85 South

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash on I-85 South in Anderson County is causing a traffic backup on Monday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation reported the right lane is closed on I-85S near Exit 32 for Highway 8.

Anderson County Fire dispatchers confirmed a hazmat crew was called to the scene shortly after noon for a fluid leak as a result of the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

