New police chief appointed for Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Fountain Inn named its new police chief on Monday.

Patrick Fortenberry, who has served the Greer Police Department since 1995, was appointed the new police chief.

“As our Police Department continues to grow, we are proud to name Patrick Fortenberry as our next Chief of Police for Fountain Inn,” said Mayor George Patrick “GP” McCleer. “His previous experiences will help position our department to meet the demands of a growing community that sits in two different counties and is dedicated to preserving its small-town charm. We look forward to seeing him work alongside our dedicated officers to continue making Fountain Inn a great community for all who live, visit, and work here.”

Fortenberry is taking over for Chief Michael Hamilton, who announced in May he was retiring after a 31-year career with the department.

