Murder suspect wanted after man’s body found in culvert

Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a murder suspect after a man was found dead in a culvert on Wednesday night.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday the coroner released the name of a man whose body was found outside on July 5.

The coroner and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Laurel Street where the body of 52-year-old Ricardo Lopez Delacruz was found in a drain culvert behind a shed.

Delacruz was reported missing on the Fourth of July.

An autopsy has been performed and the coroner said the death is being investigated as suspicious, but they have not yet released his cause of death.

Deputies identified 23-year-old Jose Isabel Arias-Lopez, the nephew of the victim, as a suspect. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jose Lopez
Jose Lopez

The coroner said Delacruz’s name was not released at the time of the incident because his family, who lives in another country, had to be notified.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” said Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

