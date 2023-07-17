One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that killed one person Monday.

Officers said they responded to Douthit Street at around 1:15 p.m. after someone reported the situation.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found the victim on the porch of a house. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the victim passed away shortly after the incident.

Officers stated as they were investigating, the alleged shooter came back to the scene and was taken into custody.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

