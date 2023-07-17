Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Sunday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 221 three miles south of Chesnee.

Troopers say a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Highway 221 and hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian passed away at the scene.

