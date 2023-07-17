Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Sunday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 221 three miles south of Chesnee.

Troopers say a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Highway 221 and hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian passed away at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

