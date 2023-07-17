Police: Man with knife assaulted bystanders, damaged car in downtown Asheville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after he assaulted two people and threatened more over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 60 block of Patton Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday for a man brandishing a knife.

According to police, 28-year-old Caleb Michael Pitt assaulted two passersby, threatened several witnesses and damaged a vehicle with the knife.

He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a government official, damage to property, communicating threats and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. A mugshot of Pitt was not available as of Monday morning.

